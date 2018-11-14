Grocery stores swamped as winter mix and Thanksgiving approach

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Grocery stores are busy this week as folks prepare for the snow to come and Thanksgiving.
At Country Mart in Jackson, Missouri, the store manager Kevin Groves said they are usually busy around this time of year. But, with the snow on the way he can’t tell if people are coming out to prepare for the holiday or for the snow.
He said of course people are getting the staples, bread, eggs and milk but they're also buying a ton of other stuff.
He said they'll probably stay this busy until the holidays are over.
“Usually when you have a snow scare the day after or a couple days after it’s usually dead and you don’t have a whole lot of business but with it being right at Thanksgiving time it’s probably going to be busy all the way through,” said Groves.
He said right now they are all hands on deck trying to get folks checked out as quick as possible.
Groves said they might have a skeleton crew but they will be open even if Jackson does get a lot of snow.
