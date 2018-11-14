First Alert: Now is the time to prepare for snow, ice

(KFVS) - Today is a First Alert Action Day.
Parts of the Heartland are under a Winter Storm Warning and others are under a Winter Storm Advisory by the National Weather Service.
Lisa Michaels says a mixture of rain and snow will start this evening in our southern counties. As the system pushes through, the snow will move North through the night and all of Thursday morning.
Widespread areas will see between 2 and 5 inches of snow.
Some isolated areas could see even more snow.
Small ice accumulations are possible in some areas. This will create hazardous travel conditions tonight and Thursday morning.
High temperatures today will be in the 30s.
Some light snow will linger in our eastern counties Thursday afternoon.
The rest of the week and into the weekend is looking sunny with temperatures above freezing during the day.
