FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY UPDATE

Much of the Heartland will still see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with scattered amounts of 4 to 5 inches. As this moves north through the evening hours, some areas could see a brief period of sleet and/or freezing rain. Best chances for accumulating sleet or ice will be in eastern parts of Kentucky. All of the Heartland will see snow overnight and it will continue through the early morning hours. Snow showers are possible for the northern half of the area through the morning hours, then clearing conditions will take over from west to east through the PM hours. Visibility will be very low as the snow is falling tonight into the early morning hours. Lows tonight will dip into the 20s. Highs Friday will be in the 30s for most of the area. We will see a lot of melting by Friday with lots of sunshine and temperatures well above freezing