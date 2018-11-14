FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY STARTS TONIGHT

***FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY FOR SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT***
It will be a chilly start to the morning with lows in the teens and low 20s. Clouds will be increasing from south to north during the day. High temperatures today will be in the 30s. A mixture of rain and snow will start off in our southern counties near dinner times. This will continue to move into northern counties as snow during the evening. Some areas in the Heartland could see significant amounts of snow and small ice accumulations which will cause hazardous travel conditions on Thursday.
Thursday will start off with snow, however, heading into the afternoon we should see it leave our southern counties first. There will be light snow continuing in our east and northeastern counties during the afternoon before leaving in the evening. The rest of the week into the weekend is looking to have a lot more sun and temperatures above freezing during the day.
-Lisa
