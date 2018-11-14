FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY STARTS TONIGHT

It will be a chilly start to the morning with lows in the teens and low 20s. Clouds will be increasing from south to north during the day. High temperatures today will be in the 30s. A mixture of rain and snow will start off in our southern counties near dinner times. This will continue to move into northern counties as snow during the evening. Some areas in the Heartland could see significant amounts of snow and small ice accumulations which will cause hazardous travel conditions on Thursday.