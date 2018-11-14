FDA recalls blood pressure medication due to possible risk of cancer

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled another blood pressure medication because the drug could contain a cancer-causing chemical.
The medication in question is losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide tablets produced by the company Sandoz.
The losartan are in 100mg/25mg tablets and have the lot number JB8912.
The FDA says the drug tested positive for NDEA, which is a probable human carcinogen.
The FDA recommends that if you are using the medication affected in this recall, you should talk to your doctor before discontinuing use.
They advise consumers to continue using the medication until their pharmacist provides a replacement or their doctor provides an alternative treatment option.
This is the third recall this year that has affected blood pressure medication.
The FDA also previously recalled certain lots of ScieGen’s irbesartan and all lots of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited’s unexpired valsartan-containing drug products
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.