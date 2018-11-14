Early morning house, shed fire total losses in Karnak, IL

KARNAK, IL (KFVS) - Karnak Fire Chief Rich Elliott said a house and shed caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Elliott said both structures are a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Crews got the call around 5 a.m. and arrived to see flames shooting from the building.
They were able to save a third building according to Elliott.
At least two departments were on the scene.
Although it is cold, the weather has not affected their response.
The fire marshal has been called to the scene.
Elliot said there is no word on a cause.
Crews are still fighting hot spots as of 6:30 a.m.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.