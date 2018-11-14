Death investigation underway, inmate found dead at St. Francois Co. Jail

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in St. Francois County, Missouri.
According to St. Francois County Coroner James Coplin, the inmate was found dead in his cell at the St. Francois County Jail on Sunday, Nov. 11.
The inmate is identified as 36-year-old William D. Ames.
Coroner Coplin was called to the scene at 1:34 a.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials are investigating.
Coroner Coplin said an autopsy was performed on Monday, Nov. 12. It could take up to eight weeks to get those results back.
No foul play is suspected.
