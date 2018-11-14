Daniel Bryan wins WWE title, will face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Daniel Bryan will go one-on-one against Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series after defeating WWE Champion A.J. Style on Tuesday's episode of Smackdown Live.
Like last year, Survivor Series will see champions from Raw challenge their Smackdown counter parts in head-to-head competition.
Lesnar defeated Styles in 2017, and after Lesnar won the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel it seemed all but certain fans would get a rematch.
But that came to a halt on Tuesday when Bryan delivered a low blow and a running knee to Styles in Smackdown's main event, winning the title eight months after being medically cleared to return to the ring.
The women's championship at Survivor Series has also been altered.
Becky Lynch hand-picked Charlotte Flair to replace her in the match against Ronda Rousey following injuries she sustained Monday on Raw.
