Becky Lynch out of Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair to take on Ronda Rousey

On Tuesday night's episode of Smackdown Live, WWE announced that Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will not be able to compete against Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey due to injuries Lynch suffered to her face during an attack on the Raw women's roster on Monday.
Instead, fans will get a match they weren't expecting to happen so soon.
With the woman who calls herself 'The Man' on the sidelines, Charlotte Flair will now take on Rousey in a contest many speculated would be saved for next year's Wrestlemania.
The match will put a seven-time women's champion in the WWE in the ring against a former UFC champion and arguably one of the biggest stars on WWE's roster.
Adding to the intrigue and drama of the storyline: Flair was hand-picked by Lynch to take her place at Survivor Series.
Lynch and Flair have just come out of a heated program that saw Lynch best Flair in multiple matches.
