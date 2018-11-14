BBB’s 10 tips for safe online shopping on Cyber Monday

BBB’s 10 tips for safe online shopping on Cyber Monday
Better Business Bureau has 10 tips for consumers to help them shop safely online throughout the holiday season. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Kaylie Ross | November 14, 2018 at 11:03 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 11:03 AM

(KFVS) - Cyber Monday is on Monday, Nov. 14 and it is one of the biggest online shopping days in the year.

The National Retail Federation estimates total retail sales for the season as high as $720.9 billion and 55 percent of holiday shoppers plan on clicking online to shop.

Better Business Bureau has 10 tips for consumers to help them shop safely online throughout the holiday season:

  1. Protect your computer. Install a firewall, anti-virus and anti-spyware  software. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans  regularly. 
  2. Check a site’s security settings before entering financial data, such as a credit card number. If the site is secure, the URL (web address) on the  payment page should start with “https://.” 
  3. Shop trustworthy websites. Look for BBB Accredited Business seals on websites and  click to confirm that they’re valid. BBB dynamic seals will take you to a  site’s BBB Business Profile. You also may find reviews at bbb.org
  4. Protect personal information. Read a  site’s privacy policy and understand what personal information is being  requested and how it will be used. Don’t enter that information on  unsolicited emails. If a site lacks a privacy policy, it could be a red  flag that the site could sell your information without your permission. 
  5. Beware of  too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers  on websites and in unsolicited emails may display free or very low prices  on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may  sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print. 
  6. Beware of phishing. Legitimate businesses do not send emails claiming  problems with an order, account or a package to lure the buyer into  revealing financial information. If you receive such an email, BBB  recommends that you pick up the phone and call the contact number on the  website where the purchase was made to confirm a problem. 
  7. Pay with a credit card. Under federal law, you can dispute the charges if you don’t receive an item. Shoppers also have dispute rights if there are any  unauthorized charges on the card, and many card issuers have  zero-liability policies if someone steals and uses your card number. Check  your credit card statement regularly for unauthorized charges. Never wire  money to someone you don’t know. 
  8. Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation  page of an order or emails confirming the order until you receive the item  and are satisfied.  
  9. Obtain a tracking number for shipments. If you  need the product before the holidays, find out when the seller intends to  ship it and, if possible, how it will be shipped. The tracking number can  help you find a lost order.
  10. Know your rights. Federal law requires that orders made by phone, mail  or online be shipped by the date promised or within 30 days if no delivery  time was stated. If goods aren’t shipped on time, shoppers can cancel and  demand a refund. Consumers also may reject merchandise if it is defective  or was misrepresented.  

Check a company’s BBB Business Profile before you make a purchase by going to bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.