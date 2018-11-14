Amazon's NYC home in 'opportunity zone' for Trump tax break

Investors who plow capital gains into Opportunity Zone projects can defer taxes on those gains up to 2026. If they decide not to cash out on their investment for up to seven years, they receive another benefit: They get to exclude up to 15 percent of those gains from taxes. And they can completely exclude paying taxes on any further appreciation of those gains if they hold onto the investment for a decade. Capital gains taxes can be as high as 23.8 percent.