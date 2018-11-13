Your Tuesday Evening Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying sunshine with a few clouds this afternoon, but it is very cold for this time of the year. Temperatures this evening will drop rapidly into the 20s after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle teens northwest to lower 20s south and east.
Wednesday will start off sunny but clouds will increase throughout the day. Light rain and snow will be possible south before sunset as a storm system moves towards our area. Snow will likely spread across all of the Heartland Wednesday night with some significant accumulations possible. Because of this we have issued a First Alert Action Day for the threat of dangerous travel conditions Through Thursday. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 30s.
