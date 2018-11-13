Young IL artist earn for schools with ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ art contest

Young artists across the state participated in Illinois American Water’s annual“Imagine a Day Without Water" art contest. (Source: IL American)
By James Long | November 13, 2018 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 3:16 PM

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Young artists across have participated in Illinois American Water’s annual “Imagine a Day Without Water art contest.”

According to Illinois American, entries from elementary grade students depicted what a day without water meant to them and included a related phrase.

There were 19 winners, earning those classrooms a $100 donation to be used for supplies or a classroom celebration.

The winning artwork can be viewed here on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page.

