Young IL artist earn for schools with ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ art contest

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Young artists across have participated in Illinois American Water’s annual “Imagine a Day Without Water art contest.”
According to Illinois American, entries from elementary grade students depicted what a day without water meant to them and included a related phrase.
There were 19 winners, earning those classrooms a $100 donation to be used for supplies or a classroom celebration.
The winning artwork can be viewed here on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page.
