What you need to know Nov. 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Nov. 13.
We have snow and a little rain on the radar for the morning.
Lisa Michaels says the clouds and precipitation will move completely out of the area before noon. We’ll have plenty of sun this afternoon, but it’s going to be cold and very windy.
High temps will be in the 30s and some of our northern counties won’t even get above freezing. It will feel like we have temperatures in the 20s.
We’ll see another round of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This looks to be a bigger impact on travel for the entire Heartland.
Models are in agreement that we could see three or more inches of snow with this system.
The weekend looks dry. Temps will be a little warmer, but still below normal for this time of year.
The search is ongoing for the lost or dead in California while wildfires rage.
The mother of a man who died in protective custody at the Mississippi County Detention Center in May 2017 has filed a federal civil suit.
An attorney from Murray, Kentucky has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of theft involving nearly $1 Million.
Dogwood Dental in Carbondale, Illinois gave out free cleanings to men and women who have served our country.
A man told an allegedly drunken driver to leave the scene of an accident and to report his car stolen.
A Colorado community is protesting one man’s Nazi flag.
