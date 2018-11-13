3-vehicle crash blocks one lane of I-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning crash on southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County.
According to our crew on the scene, at least one semi tractor-trailer was off the road, at least one pick-up truck was on its side, and another vehicle appears to have damage.
The crash happened around 5:10 a.m.Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the 117 mile marker. This is South of the Old Appleton Exit.
The crash has the driving lane of I-55 blocked.
Drivers should use caution while traveling in the area.
According to a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the scene, a pick-up truck hauling a second pick-up truck was merging from the Old Appleton entrance ramp when the truck and the semi-truck hit each other and crashed.
Emergency crews remain on the scene.
Crews expect the driving lane to be closed until around 8 a.m.
