Structure fire closes Rt. 13 at University Ave. in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Traffic alert for drivers in Carbondale, Illinois.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, Route 13 westbound is closed at University Ave. due to a structure fire.
Police said this is in the 400 block of W. Main (Rt. 13) all westbound traffic on Rt. 13 from Rt. 51 (University) is closed.
Traffic is being redirected southbound onto Rt. 51 (University). Police advised drivers to take Rt. 51 south to Mill St, west on Mill, then north on Oakland to get back to Rt. 13 westbound.
Heartland News has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.
