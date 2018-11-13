Stoddard Co. 33rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ project

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - On November 22, the Stoddard County, Missouri Ambulance District will have their 33rd Annual Home for the Holidays project.
They will be taking patients by ambulance that are unable to travel to homes in the county.
The service is available to any patient that is not ambulatory and who would like to spend time with their family.
After the visit, they will transport the patient back to the appropriate nursing facility. They will be allowed to stay as long as they wish on their home visit. It can be just a few hours or even over night.
There will be no charge to the patient or family for the service.
Anyone interested in this program should contact the activity director at the patient’s nursing home.
Please do not contact the ambulance district.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.