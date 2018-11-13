Southern Illinois Girl Scouts honor fallen scouts with local candlelight vigil

PINKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Girl Scouts across Southern Illinois hosted a candlelight vigil in Pinkneyville on Monday, Nov. 12.
The ceremony is in the wake of the tragic accident where three Girl Scouts and one volunteer was killed while doing community service on November 4 in Wisconsin.
More than two dozen of Girl Scouts braved the cold temperatures ahead of the first snow of the season to pay their respects to their “Girl Scout sisters” killed while doing community service.
One Girl Scout, Gabby Ellet, said this is her first year in the troop.
“We are here today because we are honoring girl scouts who passed in Wisconsin doing community services,” said Gabby.
With candles in hand, and bowed head, the solemn crowd recognized the fallen scouts and volunteers who left this world too soon doing their scout duty.
One mother, Cat Brantley, had an opinion on what they could do better to protect the girls in the future.
“Teach them about rules and safety and everything," said Brantley. "If they are out picking up trash or they are doing something outside, make sure they know their surroundings. Hopefully we choose somewhere that doesn’t involve traffic, like we could do the fairgrounds or we could do like a park or something but highway, no.”
One the Girl Scout troop leaders said the girls did everything right, they had on safety vest.
“As long as they do what they are supposed to do, all we can do is hope for the best in no matter what we do because again it’s everybody else’s choice out there," said a senior ambassador Girl Scout, Raven Saylor. “Not just the girls, it’s whoever is on the road, whoever makes a dumb decision.”
“It’s not those girls fault though, it’s no where near their fault," Ellet said.
The vigil ended with a sky lantern release.
All Southern Illinois troops are asked to do at least one hour of community service this week to honor troop #3055 in Wisconsin.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.