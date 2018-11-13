Snow routes announced for Murphysboro, IL

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Police department is asking residents to keep snow paths clear ahead of the winter weather.
According to Murphysboro PD, the Murphysboro Street Department will begin clearing routes as soon as the snow begins to fall.
Under City of Murphysboro Ordinance 24-9-1, vehicles parked on snow routes must be moved when there is a forecast of three inches of snow or more for the area.
The following are primary snow routes in the City of Murphysboro:
1. The entirety of Walnut Street.
2. North 11th Street from Walnut Street to North 14th Street.
3. North 6th Street from Lucier Street to 2nd Street.
4. State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Industrial Park Road.
5. Business Route 13 from Walnut Street to Bridge Street.
6. 10th Street from Mulberry Street to Hanson Street.
7. 22nd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street.
8. Division Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street.
9. 23rd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street.
10. Commercial Ave. from 23rd Street to the Water Treatment Plant.
11. Commercial Ave. from 20th Street to 23rd Street.
12. Shoemaker Drive from 20th Street to Bridge Street.
13. Bridge Street from the its intersection with Shoemaker Drive to Walnut Street via 8th Street.
14. Illinois Ave. from 6th Street to 22nd Street.
15. Gartside Street from 14th Street to 22nd Street.
16. 20th Street from Illinois Ave. to the southern limits of the city.
17. 16th Street from Walnut Street to Harry Ray Drive.
18. 7th Street from Lucier Street to Walnut Street.
