Sheriff: Man admits to killing his grandmother

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - According to the Washington County, Missouri Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, a suicidal man admitted to killing his grandmother.
Deputies were called November 11 to the central area of Washington County where they took Aaron Wilkinson into custody.
The sheriff’s office had police in Bismarck, Missouri check on his grandmother at her home and that’s where they apprehended Wilkinson without incident.
Wilkinson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was held for St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department detectives.
