Redhawks defeat Quincy 102-66 in home opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks took on the Quincy Hawks in their home opener.
Redhawks guard Alex Caldwell shot five for six from behind the line and led the Redhawks with 15 points.
Six-foot ten Forward Mark Laros added 13 points of his own.
Guards Skyler Hogan and Khalil Cuffee each put up 12 points.
Quincy’s Demetrius Houston put up 15 points for the Hawks.
Quincy’s Jah-Kobe Womack also put up 14 points.
The Redhawks out shoot Quincy 102-66.
