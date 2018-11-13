Proposed Property Tax Increase in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Carterville community will gather for a public hearing to approve a proposed property tax levy increase for the City of Carterville, Illinois.
The public hearing will allow the community to present their testimony the city clerk Khristina Hollister.
According to the Carterville’s City Website:
If you would like to attend, it will be held held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 103 South Division Street, Carterville, Ill.
The City Council meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.