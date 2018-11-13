Police rescue shaggy dogs left at freezing N Carolina park

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have rescued two dogs abandoned at a freezing dog park in Hillsborough.
Hillsborough police Lt. Andy Simmons tells The News & Observer that officer were locking up a park Sunday night when they heard barking. He says the officers found the two dogs locked behind the park's dog park fence, and neither had a microchip or collar.
He says both seemed healthy despite the below-freezing temperature and they even had their nails trimmed. Orange County Animal Services planned to hold the dogs for five days. But then police said Monday that the dogs' owner had been found. Police declined to release further details, citing confidentiality.
It's unclear why the dogs were left at the park or if they will stay in the care of animal services.
___
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com