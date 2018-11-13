Petco, others respond to demand for natural pet foods

In this Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, photo Lauren Ray pets her 9-month-old dog Bear in her Milwaukee home. Ray says she is happy to hear Petco is announcing Tuesday, Nov. 13, that it plans to stop selling dog and cat food and treats with artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, both online and at its 1,500 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico by May 2019. She feeds her dog organic food and hopes Petco's change will help her find more varieties at a convenient location. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger) (Carrie Antlfinger)