Perryville shop catches fire, roof collapses

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A shop in Perryville, Missouri caught fire at 40 Hwy K on Monday afternoon and spread to nearby structures.
According to officials with the Perryville Fire Department, shop workers were draining the fuel from a motorcycle when the blaze began.
The shop contained paint, paint thinner and lacquer for shop vehicles.
They attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but it was not strong enough for the flames. They called in the fire department around 4:44 p.m. and left the building.
Perryville fire crews arrived to a fully involved structure that could only be contained from the outside through preexisting holes in the structure.
The shop fire spread to a nearby carport and travel trailer. Fire officials said the roof to the shop collapsed after they arrived.
No injuries to the workers or fire officials were reported.
While Perryville fire crews fought the flames Biehle provided mutual aid and Chester, Illinois covered the department.
Officials said the ignition source is uncertain but it is possible the shop’s heater and the flammable substances inside could have started the fire.
Fire crews left the scene around 8:42 p.m.
Crews returned later that night around 10:27 p.m. for a small rekindle under the roof.
