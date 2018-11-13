Murray State offers new undergraduate programs

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - According to an official with Murray State, the university is expanding its undergraduate program offerings to include specializations in game development and design as well as unmanned aerial systems.
“Our colleges and departments constantly seek ways to innovate and make available new academic opportunities for our students and our communities,” said Dr. Renae Duncan, associate provost for undergraduate education.
According to the university, the College of Humanities and Fine Arts is also offering an undergraduate certificate in game design to help prepare students for entry-level positions in the video game industry.
The Hutson School of Agriculture and the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology as well as other academic units are also partnering to offer a certificate and minor in unmanned aerial systems.
