MoDOT bridge building competition postponed due to weather

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation’s 15th Annual Bridge Building Competition has been postponed.
It was originally scheduled for Thursday, November 15 at Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall Auditorium in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
“We are pleased to have so many participants and know the students put a lot of work into their model bridges,” said Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark. “We will be happy to put their bridges to the test as soon as better weather is in the forecast.”
MoDOT is currently discussing alternate dates to hold the competition.
