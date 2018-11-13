Man attempts to send marijuana through mail, arrested in Perryville, MO

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A Perryville, Missouri man has been arrested after police said he attempted to send marijuana through the mail.
According to Perry County Sheriff, Gary Schaff, on Friday, Nov. 9, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Perryville Police Department about an attempt to ship marijuana through United Parcel Service (UPS) in Perryville. Officials said the package had about one pound of processed marijuana.
The person attempting the shipment was 69-year-old Steven E. Winchester. Officials said a search warrant was obtained for the residence and Perry County Sheriff’s Office personnel, along with members of the Perryville Police Department, executed the warrant.
About seven pounds of processed marijuana was seized, along with drug paraphernalia and drug processing apparatus.
Several firearms were also located on Winchester’s person and in the residence according to officials.
Winchester is a convicted felon for distribution of a controlled substance in 2003 and is not allowed to posses firearms.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the Perry County Jail pending warrants for the above stated activity.
