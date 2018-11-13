Light Snow This Morning, Clearing Later On

Light snow is falling in the eastern half of the Heartland this morning, but little to no accumulation is expected. With temperatures below freezing for central and northern counties, there may be a few slick spots on the roads. This morning will be frigid with lows in the 20s and a strong north will make temps feel like the teens.
Clouds will start to clear out during the afternoon allowing the sun to shine. However, a strong north wind with gusts as high as 30mph will keep it chilly. High temperatures today will be way below average in the 30s. Clear skies expected tonight which means temperatures will drop into the teens!
We are continuing to watch our next winter weather system Wednesday evening into Thursday where we could see a wintry mix and snow impacting the Heartland.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.