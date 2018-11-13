Learning how to extend growing season in southern IL

COBDEN, IL (KFVS) - Food Works, a non-profit organization created to curate a sustainable food economy in Southern Illinois, along with All Seasons Farm in Cobden, Illinois invited people to how to extend their growing season for plants and crops on Monday, November 12.
Food Works is able to put on a winter farmers market every year because of how many farmers are able to extend their growing season.
People that attended the event learned how to set up their own high tunnels which is a type of greenhouse that uses the sun’s rays to keep the plants alive without using heaters.
Jill Rendleman said that by building high tunnels can add almost two months to anyone’s growing season, whether they be industrial farmers or just an avid gardeners.
Rendleman said you don’t have to break the bank to build your own high tunnels.
“You just have to get some plastic and bend it and put a cloth over it, take an old sheet, you can get them at goodwill or wherever and put it over those hoops over your little beds, and grow some lettuce seeds in there and you’d be amazed at what comes up,” Jill Rendleman, Owner of All Season Farm said.
She is able to grow lettuce, dill, carrots, parsley, sage and all sorts of other herbs.
