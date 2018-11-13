Kansas man pleads guilty to 2016 shooting of Carbondale, IL officer

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A Salina, Kansas man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the shooting of a Carbondale, Illinois police officer that happened in July 2016, according to the Jackson County State’s Attorney.
Alex B. Karcher, 24, admitted in court on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 that he fired a gun seven times at the pursing police car on July 31, 2016.
One of the shots fired hit Officer Trey Harris in the eye.
Karcher also admitted he and others came to Carbondale to collect on a drug deal.
Karcher entered an open plea of guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Deliver more than 5,000 Grams of a Substance Containing Cannabis, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Other counts involving other shots fired at the police car were dismissed considering Karcher’s plea.
He is being held at the Jackson County Jail without bond.
A sentencing hearing has not been set.
The investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Carbondale Police Department, the Metro-East Forensic Science Lab, the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and Salina, Kansas Police Department.
Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr was responsible for the prosecution.
