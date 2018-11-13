House fire under investigation in Christopher, IL

CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) - A house fire in Christopher, Illinois on Monday, Nov. 12 is under investigation.
Crews were called out to a home on the 400 block of Sylvia Ave. around 8:10 a.m.
When they arrived, flames could be seen coming out of the two bedroom home.
According to Christopher Fire Chief Ron Learned, the fire caused major damage to the home and melted the siding of a home next door.
No one was hurt.
Crews were able to put the fire out in about 45 minutes to one hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Coello and Buckner Fire Departments provided mutual aid to the Christopher firefighters.
