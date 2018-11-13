Horse owner in Wayne Co., MO under investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Several horses were seized from a property in the Piedmont, Missouri area after reports were received by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Nov. 10.
Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch says six horses in ‘poor condition’ were taken from the property in question and placed into foster care.
The woman fostering the horses also plans to adopt the animals.
The Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the animals on Saturday through phone calls and Facebook.
Sheriff Finch says the owner relinquished the horses which appeared to be malnourished.
At this time no charges have been filed, but an investigation is on-going.
