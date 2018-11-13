Grandson admits to killing grandmother in St. Francois Co., MO arrested in Washington Co.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to the Washington County, Missouri Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, a suicidal man admitted to killing his grandmother.
The St. Francois County Coroner James Coplin said this is the same case that is being investigated as a homicide in St. Francois County. He said the grandmother’s cause of death is head trauma.
Deputies were called to the central area of Washington County where they took Aaron Wilkinson into custody.
St. Francois County Sheriff’s Departments along with Bismarck Police Department officials said detectives are investigating the death of the 67-year-old Bismarck, Missouri woman.
She was found in her home Sunday afternoon on Nov. 11.
The sheriff’s office had police in Bismarck, Missouri check on his grandmother at her home and that’s where they apprehended Wilkinson without incident.
Wilkinson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was held for St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department detectives.
