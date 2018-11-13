FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY declared for Wednesday night through Thursday morning

(KFVS) - A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Wednesday night through much of Thursday for winter weather.
Grant Dade says it is looking more likely that much of the area will be impacted by a snow event tomorrow night into Thursday.
An area of low pressure will develop and move towards the Heartland late Wednesday. Precipitation will transition to mostly snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
There may be times where a freezing drizzle may mix in, especially across our eastern counties.
It appears much of the area will receive one to three inches of snow. Some areas will receive higher amounts
It seems likely that other areas have the potential to receive four or more inches of snow.
