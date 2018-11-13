FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY - Accumulating snowfall possible

Wednesday night into Thursday is a First Alert Action Day due to accumulating wintry precipitation. Dry weather is expected until Wednesday evening into Thursday. Models have sped up the system a little bit so the southern half of the Heartland could see slick roads as early as Wednesday evening. Widespread accumulating snowfall is expected and some areas could see a wintry mix. Right now much of the Heartland could see 3 inches of snow with higher scattered amounts possible. Also there will be a window for freezing rain, but how much and where is still to be determined. Tonight our lows will drop back into the teens and 20s. Clouds will be increasing through the day on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s.