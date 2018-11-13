Crews treating bridges, overpasses, culverts in Ballard and McCracken Counties

BALLARD and MCCRACKEN COUNTIES (KFVS) - Drivers in Western Kentucky need to use extra caution while traveling Tuesday morning. There could be some remains slick roadways.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), dispatchers in Paducah report there was a two-vehicle crash on the US 60/US 62 Beltline Overpass around 6:30 a.m.
Pavement temperatures were reportedly holding at about 34 degrees.
Transportation officials urge drivers to use caution when pavement is wet or could freeze.
KYTC crews have been out early Tuesday morning in Ballard and McCracken Counties spot-treating bridges, overpasses and culverts as light snow fell along the Ohio River.
Crews are also preparing for the next weather system expected late Wednesday into Thursday.
