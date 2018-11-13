Crews respond to boiler fire in Fruitland, MO

FRUITLAND, MO (KFVS) - According to Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, crews are responding to a boiler fire at a structure on Tuesday, November 13 on U.S. Highway 61.
Crews were responding around 1:35 p.m. at a ready mix concrete business.
Dispatch said the fire started in a boiler and started to spread.
The East County Fire Protection District and Gordonville Fire Protection District also responded.
Crews were starting to leave the scene around 2:10 after getting it under control.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.