Crews pretreating roads for winter weather event

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Crews are starting to pretreat roads for a weather event that includes snow in the Heartland.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a brine is sprayed on highways and roads. The salt solution dries to leave a powder on the roadways.
The brine helps keep ice and snow from bonding to make it easier to plow.
A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Wednesday night through much of Thursday for winter weather.
Here are road projects going on in the Heartland.
