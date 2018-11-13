Carbondale, IL man sentenced 20 years for bank robbery

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, a Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced in connection to a October 2018 bank robbery.
Darrell Hendricks, 36, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 to the robbery at First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust on West Main Street in Carbondale on Oct. 29, 2018.
Hendricks was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The Carbondale Police Department investigated the robbery.
Hendricks entered the bank, showed employees a note and pointed at his pocket while telling them to be quiet.
He left the bank with money, and was caught on video. Officers recovered the cash, but no weapons were found.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.