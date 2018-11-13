Carbondale, IL dental practice gives free cleanings to veterans

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - As a way to give back to give back on Veterans Day this year, Dogwood Dental in Carbondale, Illinois gave out free cleanings to men and women who have served our country.
Dr. Michael Durr is the man who came up with the idea, and says helping out veterans hits home for him.
“I too am a Vietnam veteran, Dr. Durr said. “A Purple Heart and a combat infantry badge. We’re blessed enough to be able to give back.”
Staff from the practice said they cleaned 47 veterans' teeth today. That’s a total value of around $12,000 according to staff.
Dr. Durr said most of them were not patients at the practice originally.
Lucas Kline is a U.S. Army vet who was among the people who got a teeth cleaning today.
“I haven’t had one since I got out in 2017," he said.
Kline said he comes from a long line of people who have served, and Dogwood Dental offering this service means a lot and he appreciates it.
Hygienist, Courtney Heller said the office was slammed from open to close with all the veterans, but she’d give up more of her time if she could. Helping veterans means something to her because her brother is a Marine.
“I would be here until 7 o’clock if they needed me here helping these people,” she said. "To me it’s the least we can do because it’s because of them that we’re even here doing this now.”
