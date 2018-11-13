Avoid foodbourne illness this holiday with these safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Avoid foodborne illness this holiday season by using these helpful tips from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
1. Clean - wash hands, cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and countertops before and after preparing each food item.
2. Separate - keep raw eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, and their juices away from foods that will not be cooked.
3. Cook - use a food thermometer to make sure meat, poultry, and fish are fully cooked. Color is not a reliable indicator of doneness. Cook turkey to an internal temperature of 165?F.
4. Chill - divide leftovers into shallow containers and refrigerate them within two hours. Use leftovers within three to four days.
Everyone loves to graze during the holidays, but when perishable food sits at room temperature, bacteria can multiply. A good rule of thumb is, make sure hot foods are hot (above 140F) and cold foods are cold (below 40F). If foods have been left out at room temperature for more than two hours, they should be thrown out.
Always handle raw poultry carefully and cook it thoroughly to prevent food poisoning.
These outbreaks are a reminder that raw poultry can have germs that spread around food preparation areas and make you sick.
As you prepare holiday meals this year, be sure to follow these poultry recommendations:
1. Do not thaw at room temperature - thaw your turkey in the refrigerator, in a sink of cold water that is changed every 30 minutes, or in the microwave. Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter.
Allow approximately 24 hours for each four to five pounds of turkey when thawed in the refrigerator.
2. Do not rinse or wash your turkey - doing so can spread bacteria around the kitchen, contaminating countertops, towels, and other food.
