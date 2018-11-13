ASP reports multiple crashes on icy roads

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police urged motorists to slow down Tuesday morning, after icy bridges and overpasses led to several wrecks.
As many as three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, lost control on the icy roadways and crashed just before 6 a.m., according to a spokesperson with Troop B.
According to ASP, the semi-truck overturned just outside of Hoxie blocking U.S. Highway 63.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported many roads throughout Northeast Arkansas were covered with icy patches, leading to treacherous travel for some.
To help reduce the number of crashes, ArDOT sent out its trucks to spread sand on the area’s bridges and overpasses.
