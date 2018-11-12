Your Monday Forecast

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We have a winter weather advisory out for our far northwestern counties this evening with the anticipation of an inch or so of snow. For the rest of the Heartland we will see light rain begin to spread over the area later this afternoon. As temperatures drop this rain will likely turn to a wintry mix. Wide spread travel concerns are not expected at this time, but a few areas may receive a dusting of snow or sleet outside the advisory area. We may also see a few areas pick up some freezing drizzle. Strong northwesterly winds will usher in much colder air late tonight. This should help dry the roads but a few slick spots may develop. Lows by morning will be near 20 north to the upper 20s far south. Tuesday will be partly sunny and very cold. Highs will range from near 30 north to the upper 30s far south.