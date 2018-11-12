Wintry Mix and Snow Impacts Heartland

Clouds will continue to increase during the early morning. Rain will be moving up from the south into the Heartland before noon. Right before noon and during the afternoon is when things will change. Temperatures will continue to drop as a cold front will be moving through. This will cause rain to transition over into freezing rain in our southwestern counties and snow in our northwestern counties. It will feel bitter outside during the afternoon with a strong north wind that could have gusts up to 25mph.