Wintry Mix and Snow Impacts Heartland

*Winter Weather Advisories in effect Monday for parts of SE MO and SW IL*
Clouds will continue to increase during the early morning. Rain will be moving up from the south into the Heartland before noon. Right before noon and during the afternoon is when things will change. Temperatures will continue to drop as a cold front will be moving through. This will cause rain to transition over into freezing rain in our southwestern counties and snow in our northwestern counties. It will feel bitter outside during the afternoon with a strong north wind that could have gusts up to 25mph.
Tonight will be blustery as cold air comes back putting temperatures in the 20s and a breezy wind out of the north. Light rain in central and southern areas in the Heartland will transition over into light snow and possible freezing drizzle. Slick travel conditions will be present during the evening and early morning hours on Tuesday. Snow accumulations in our northwestern counties are looking to be between 1 and 2 inches with isolated areas that could see 3 inches.
We will stay dry and sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are keeping a close eye on another system that could bring more snow to the Heartland on Thursday.
-Lisa
