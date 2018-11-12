Skip to content
Pink Up
Heartland Experts
Heartland Deals
Business Breaks
SoutheastHEALTH Update
Heartland Football Friday
News
First Alert Weather
Sports
TV
Contests
About Us
Heartland’s CW
Home
Watch us now
Video Gallery
Everyday Heroes
Heartland Ag Life
Heartland Expert
News
Crime
The Two Lives of Timothy Krajcir
The Case Against Clay Waller
A Better Heartland
National
Gas Prices
Investigations
Heartland Votes
Election Results
First Alert Weather
Skycams
Closings
Sign up for weather emails
Sports
Heartland Football Friday
Heartland Hoops
Scores
Business
Black Friday Headquarters
Business Break
Community
CNews
Calendar
Health
Seniors
Southeast Health Update
TV
Me Time With Frangela
Schedule
CW
About Us
KFVS12 Management Team
KFVS12 Sales Team
Meet the KFVS12 News Team
Meet the First Alert Weather Team
Current Openings
Contests
Win a trip to Disney
November 12, 2018 at 1:07 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 1:18 PM
44
Currently in
Cape Girardeau, MO
Full Forecast
LATEST NEWS
Suspect arrested on murder charge in deadly Sikeston, MO shooting
The final murder suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.
By
Kyle Hinton
15m
15m
Water outage affecting Kelso, New Hamburg, Rockview areas
A water main break and outage happened early Monday morning in Kelso, Missouri.
By
Jasmine Adams
17m
17m
Win a trip to Disney
Click here to enter to win a trip to Disney.
24m
24m
AED devices awarded to community organizations in SE MO
Eleven Heartland organizations were awarded AEDs by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
By
Marsha Heller
1h
1h
Southeast MO school district considering sensitivity training after student wore KKK costume to class
The Poplar Bluff School District is investigating after a student dressed in a KKK costume as part of a study group presentation.
By
Amber Ruch
1h
1h
3 arrested in Fancy Farm, Ky on drug charges
David Burton, Anthony Broach and Amber Klepfer/Burton all of Fancy Farm were arrested.
By
Jasmine Adams
3h
3h