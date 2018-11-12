Win a trip to Disney

November 12, 2018 at 1:07 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 1:18 PM

Suspect arrested on murder charge in deadly Sikeston, MO shooting

The final murder suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.
Kyle Hinton

15m
Water outage affecting Kelso, New Hamburg, Rockview areas

A water main break and outage happened early Monday morning in Kelso, Missouri.
Jasmine Adams

17m
24m
AED devices awarded to community organizations in SE MO

Eleven Heartland organizations were awarded AEDs by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
Marsha Heller

1h
Southeast MO school district considering sensitivity training after student wore KKK costume to class

The Poplar Bluff School District is investigating after a student dressed in a KKK costume as part of a study group presentation.
Amber Ruch

1h
3 arrested in Fancy Farm, Ky on drug charges

David Burton, Anthony Broach and Amber Klepfer/Burton all of Fancy Farm were arrested.
Jasmine Adams

3h