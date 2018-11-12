What you need to know Nov. 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Nov. 12.
There is some light drizzle on the radar, but Lisa Michaels says it’s not reaching the ground, right now.
The rain will move in some time around noon. Some of that rain could be a wintry mix in some of our northwestern counties.
It will, eventually, switch to completely snow. Some of our northwestern counties are under a winter weather advisory. Those counties will see about a 1-3 snow accumulation.
The snow will creep south and get to Cape Girardeau around dusk. Accumulations will vary from around a half inch with more to the north and a dusting south. Otherwise, it will be very cold and blustery.
We’ll see a lot more sun and drier conditions starting Tuesday. The temperatures will still be below average, though.
We could see another system that could bring another round of Wintry mix on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
- Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after horses were shot on County Road 227 on Sept. 15.
- St. Francois County officials are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead.
- The death Poplar Bluff, Missouri man has led to a homicide investigation.
- Strong winds and low humidity are fueling the Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey and Hill Fires in Southern California.
Man, 78, survives a bear attack by punching it in the nose.
Australian woman arrested for placing needles in strawberries in supermarkets.
