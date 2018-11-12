Veterans share their stories with Cape Girardeau students

Cape Middle School hosts two veterans
By Marsha Heller | November 12, 2018 at 1:58 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 1:58 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Veterans Day events continued throughout the Heartland. One event was held at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau.

Two veterans spoke with students about their experiences while serving in the military.

Navy veteran Will Perry talked to students about his six year service.

He told the students the most important thing for them to learn from today is to remember their lessons in history.

“History is important not only for past generations and for those that lived it, but future generations so they can learn from history’s past mistakes and we can build upon the past, to make a better future.”
Will Perry, Navy Veteran

Perry says he also wanted to teach kids the importance of feeling a sense of duty to your country.

