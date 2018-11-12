Veterans share their stories with Cape Girardeau students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Veterans Day events continued throughout the Heartland. One event was held at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau.
Two veterans spoke with students about their experiences while serving in the military.
Navy veteran Will Perry talked to students about his six year service.
He told the students the most important thing for them to learn from today is to remember their lessons in history.
Perry says he also wanted to teach kids the importance of feeling a sense of duty to your country.
