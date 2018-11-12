Veteran reacts to Cape Girardeau, MO becoming a Purple Heart City

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Five entryways to Cape Girardeau, MO will soon have signs calling it a “Purple Heart City.”
The signs are a tribute to combat wounded veterans who paid a high price fighting for America’s freedoms.
John Dismer is the Region II commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and presented the designation during a Cape City Council meeting November 7.
Dismer says there are about 700 signs along the Purple Heart Trail in Missouri, including some in Butler and Carter counties.
Army veteran David Hitt grew up in Cape Girardeau county and was wounded while serving in Vietnam.
Hitt says vets were treated like second class citizens when he got back from the war, but are now getting more recognition for their sacrifices.
“It makes me feel very good that I am a veteran,” Hitt said. “As I travel around the county I'm seeing Purple Heart Communities, and you see highways that are designated Purple Heart highways. That is a changing in the attitude of the American people towards veterans and it’s not just Purple Heart veterans. It's veterans as a whole. I'm just thrilled to death with it and I hope it continues."
Veterans are also starting to get their own parking spaces and including a purple painted spot in front of Buchheit in Jackson, MO for combat wounded veterans
“It really is neat,” Hitt said. “When I come to Buchheits and I come often its always open so I always have my own parking space, and I’d share it with another purple heart person. There are people out there thinking of ways to say ‘thank you’ to the veterans and more power to them.”
Dismer says his organization is planning to continue adding more Purple Heart cities up and down Interstate 55.
