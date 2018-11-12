Vehicle chase in McCracken Co., KY leads to 1 arrest

They began searching the area and located the truck at a gas station on Alben Barkley Drive. Officials said they made contact with the driver and identified him as 42-year-old Richard Hack of Herndon, Ky. He was charged with fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle), disregarding stop sign, disregarding traffic control device – traffic light, criminal mischief, third degree, resisting arrest, assault, third degree (police officer), license to be in possession and an Illinois warrant for probation violation.