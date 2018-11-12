Vehicle chase in McCracken Co., KY leads to 1 arrest

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff Deputies responded on Nov. 11 to a call about a reckless driver.
Around 9:35 p.m., deputies were told the driver was coming into McCracken County from Ballard County.
According to officials, the vehicle was described as a red international dump truck.
They began searching the area and located the truck at a gas station on Alben Barkley Drive. Officials said they made contact with the driver and identified him as 42-year-old Richard Hack of Herndon, Ky. He was charged with fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle), disregarding stop sign, disregarding traffic control device – traffic light, criminal mischief, third degree, resisting arrest, assault, third degree (police officer), license to be in possession and an Illinois warrant for probation violation.
While deputies were speaking with Hack, they were approached by another person needing assistance with directions.
As deputies attempted to also assist this citizen, Hack pulled away in the truck and began fleeing from deputies. Officials said he fled from deputies until his truck became stuck in a yard on Colonial Drive. Then he fled on foot, but as quickly captured.
It was discovered Hack had an active warrant for his arrest, out of Illinois. He was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.